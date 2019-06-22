FKF Division One fate all in Nyabururu’s hands

GIBO ZACHARY

Nyabururu Sportiff have everything to play for this weekend when they visit Society 43 at Mwariki Primary in Nakuru, in the FKF National Division II, Match Day 21.

Nyabururu stunned favourites and then third-placed MKU Nakuru 2-0 last weekend with Josephat Matoke emerging the hero scoring both goals. And this was after they had been forced to a barren draw with Cheborgei on Saturday, the same weekend.

With four points collected out of possible six, coupled with a four-match unbeaten run, Nyabururu to move to fifth on the 17-team Zone A log and will be seeking to get positive results against Society 43 to continue scaling the heights in the league. They are hoping that with their newly found winning touch, they can challenge for promotion to Division One.

Zone A title contenders and promotion favourite Kiendege FC, popularly known as, the Jets, in second position on the table with 44 points and a match at hand, are on nine-match unbeaten run. They host Rurii FC at Kiandege Stadium, seeking maximum points that will take them to the top, pending the leaders GDC’s match away to CBG Cheborgei FC.

GDC are on 45 points having played a match more than second-placed Kiendege. The two sides are pulling away from the chasing pack, handing a two-horse race for the sole playoff slot from Zone A, whose winner will meet Zone B victor for a Division One promotion decider.

Third-placed Aquillas have fallen behind on 36 points from 20 matches and have distance to cover if they have to catch up with the leading duo.

Aquila visit Sunderland, the Black Panthers on Sunday on the same day Kiamabundu will be in Rift Valley to take on CBG Cheborgei.