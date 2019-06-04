Five years into his artistry, rapper Trabolee aka Tra is in pursuance of purpose, hence his latest album release, Telos. A tale of passion for the art, depth and a conscious mind, he is rewriting the script and taking off on his own terms, writes Cynthia Mukanzi

What’s the response for Telos so far?

It’s good. New audiences have been emerging. I’d hope that it’s taking people to my earliest music, but at the same time, I’m becoming comfortable with the idea that many Kenyans don’t listen to such (alternative) music. Telos is on 42 platforms including MyMookh, Boomplay, Spotify and iTunes and it’s doing well so far.

What is Telos communicating about?

Telos is a Greek word for purpose. You know, all of this Greek knowledge came from Africa, but people forget, so I’m taking it back with some of its influences in my album. The songs envisage a journey of stepping-stones and stumbling blocks encountered during the search for purpose.

It’s about the open doors you get, the closed ones, conflicted noise you have in your mind and opportunities available to you. While the whole idea is to explore purpose, I wanted my fans to find their own meaning in it without me telling them what it’s all about.

Is it your story or a general look at life?

It’s my story and also aimed at picking listeners’ mind. People tend to say I’m too deep, so I’m asking if they really understand what I’m saying. There’s also a self-awareness aspect to it, where I am questioning myself why I write and say things the way I do.

How long did it take to create Telos?

It took six months between recording, having the first mix, taking out some songs and then finally agreeing to nine. My producer, Akili Blaq, and I came up with the songs that are an easy listen and experimental in terms of production with many styles to them.

My main focus right now is a project we started called Living Proof, a type of living room concert concept where we mostly invite hip-hop artistes who may not be on the mainstream radar, but make unique alternative content.

What are your thoughts on the #PlayKenyanMusic protest?

This conversation has been happening every year, but nothing meaningful comes out of it. I think as artistes, we are living in times when we can be the most powerful without the mainstream media. We can and should decide to be our own voices. I’m tired of complaining and I think we need to come up with other avenues to channel our art. It’s one of the reasons that birthed Living Proof.

You can have a 100 core supporters who will buy your music on such channels. Just make it your aim to enjoy the process and ensure you create a good product that people can relate to. We wouldn’t have to keep crying if we all focus on this.

You mean creative minds have what it takes to be the change they are seeking?

Spot on. The current young generation of artistes is exposed to so much and they can make the best of it. I usually stumble upon content produced by young minds on streaming platforms and the musicality and creativity blow me away. They have listened to and watched so much and are politically informed. They are absorbing a lot of information every day. We have the potential of having the most conscious and creative artistes and I think the time is now.

How about podcasting?

I actually have a podcast called Final Shift and podcasting is another way to give power to music. We have not explored this medium like we should. It’s through embracing such platform that we can take back our power and attract our own fanbase. And this is not just for musicians, but it’s for all creatives. We can create a safe space where we can share our work.

Do you think an artiste’s individuality informs the kind of music they create or the lines are quite blurred?

Sometimes, music is not actually who you are. I’m cautious of narratives that float around and I don’t like jumping in just because everybody is doing so. If we start looking back at a lot of creators, we might have to stop watching or listening to so many of them.

What are your musical goals right now?

I want to create what other people don’t create in terms of sound, visuals and story telling. I’m working on a three-song project called Maliza Roho. I’m hoping to do an alternative university hip-hop tour at the end of the year. I’m generally looking at how I can explore the whole idea that Trabolee is art and not just rap.