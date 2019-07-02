Find Sh300m projects cash, leaders tell DCI

Winstone Chiseremi @Wchiseremi

Elgeyo Marakwet leaders have asked the Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti to investigate the whereabouts of more than Sh300 million set aside for construction of public institutions that were relocated to pave way for the Sh1.5 billion Chebara dam.

The money was part of Sh630 million the government released for construction of Chebara primary and secondary schools, Chebara Youth Polytechnic, a local dispensary and a church at their new sites.

Led by area Governor Alex Tolgos, the leaders said the projects stalled five years ago when construction works were at advanced stages.

Resist move

Tolgos accused some government officials of working to scuttle implementation of the projects for personal gains. “We want to know where the rest of the money that was allocated by the government for completion of the projects has disappeared to,” he said.

Former Marakwet West MP Francis Mutwol questioned the rationale of placing the project under Kakamega-based Lake Victoria Basin Development Authority, and termed the decision suspicious.

He attributed his ouster as Kerio Valley Development Authority chair six years ago to resisting the move to place the dam project under LBDA. Chebara dam was built using a loan from the German government.