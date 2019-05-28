Fight for top EU jobs begins after European polls

Brussels, Monday

The tussle for top EU jobs got under way Monday after European Parliament elections delivered a fragmented result, with gains for eurosceptic and green parties as the traditional mainstream groups took a hit.

The main centre-right and centre-left groups lost their combined majority in the 751-seat parliament in the face of a challenge by eurosceptic and nationalist forces of Marine Le Pen, Matteo Salvini and Nigel Farage—although the populist wave was less than some had predicted.

Big win

There were big wins for the Greens, who posted double digit scores across Europe’s biggest countries, and the Liberals, with both parties likely to play a major role in any future parliamentary coalition.

Each previous EU election since the first in 1979 has seen turnout fall, but figures from across the 28-nation bloc were at a 20-year high of 51 per cent, suggesting this year’s culture clash has mobilised both populists and those who oppose them.

Boosted by French President Emmanuel Macron’s Renaissance Movement, the Liberal ALDE group will finish with more than 100 seats, and it is expected to push hard to win the plum European Commission presidency for its candidate Margrethe Vestager.

As the dust settles on the vote, attention now turns to the fight to land top EU roles for the next five years: presidencies of the commission and the European Council, the speaker of parliament, high representative for foreign policy and head of the European Central Bank.

These jobs will be picked by the national leaders of EU governments, with the first formal clash set for Tuesday, when they will meet for a summit dinner in Brussels.

But Macron fired the starting pistol on the haggling Monday as he announced a series of one-on-one meetings with other leaders in the hours before the summit, notably Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez— one of Sunday’s big winners —and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Merkel has said she will back Manfred Weber, the lead candidate of the centre-right European People’s Party, which suffered significant losses but remained parliament’s biggest bloc with 180 seats. – AFP