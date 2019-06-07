Fight for final Afcon slots at stake as Stars face Madagascar in friendly

The fight for national team slots to the 32nd edition of Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) slated for Egypt later this month hots up from tonight when Kenya plays Madagascar in Paris, France, with 27 players jostling for limited places.

A vicious competition among players aspiring to make it to Egypt for their first-ever Afcon finals is envisaged to give Sebastian Migne’s team a competitive edge over Madagascar who have qualified for their maiden Afcon finals. The Indian Ocean Island nation where current Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Ahmad Ahmad hails from, is also eager to impress and need a thorough training regime to be ready for the tournament.

The prevailing circumstances render tonight’s international friendly a game to look forward to. Madagascar’s last international friendly, played last Sunday, against European minnows Luxembourg ended square after a six-goal thriller. Madagascar scored twice in added time to force a 3-3 draw.

In the provisional Harambee Stars squad, only the three goalkeepers in camp Patrick Matasi, Farouk Shikhalo and John Oyemba have some security as the final squad to be presented to CAF will have three goalkeepers.

“Three weeks is enough time to give me answers to some of the questions over my team. Everyone has to work and show me that he wants to be in Egypt. But ultimately, the final squad of 23 players will be those I deem good enough to represent Kenya in the Afcon. The rest have a chance to play later,” Migne said of the impending chop.

Bigger safety net

Coach Migne has, in the Marcoussis boot camp, eight defenders who will be thinned to six. Fullbacks Philemon Otieno and Aboud Omar have the edge over David Owino and Eric Ouma on the right and left respectively but Owino’s versatility and ability to play centrally offers him a bigger safety net.

That leaves Joash Onyango, Musa Mohammed, Brian Mandela and Bernard Ochieng fighting for three places in the final team. Migne’s real conundrum is in defensive midfield where he has four players and needs to whittle down to three. One of skipper Victor Wanyama, Dennis Odhiambo, Anthony Akumu and Ismael Gonzalez will be dropped on June 13 from the squad heading to Cairo.

The coach must also decide, in seven days, the two players to drop from a pool of nine forwards in camp. Masud Juma and Michael Olunga are the only out-and-out strikers and are likely to go all the way but the supporting cast of offensive midfielders and wingers walk a tight rope.

Two players from a pool that consists of Ayub Time, Paul Were, Francis Kahata, Clifton Miheso, Eric Johanna, Johanna Omolo, Ovella Ochieng and John Avire will be chopped.