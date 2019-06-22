Favourites in line to retain title as school games end

Nyanza Region Secondary Schools Sports Association (NRSSSA) Term Two Ball Games close on Saturday at Kisumu Boys High School with defending champions favoured to retain their titles.

Regional volleyball boys’ defending champions Mogonga PAG were forced to dig deep to see off arch rivals Sengera SDA Boys 3-2 in a five-sets thriller to book their place in the finals and have St Joseph’s to beat in the finals to retain their title.

The Saints on their part humbled Angeng’a Boys in 3-0 straight sets to make it to the finals. In the girls’ category, holders Nyakach Girls, had hard times against Koru before sailing through to the finals with a hard fought 3-1 win.

Champions Nyakach will meet past winners Sega Girls in an epic of a final. Sega beat Lwak 3-1 to sail to the finals.

Kisii County Boys Under-19 champions Gesero, ‘Tsumani’, made it to the finals after knocking out Hawinga Boys 8-7 on post match penalties following a 1-1 draw in both regulation time and extra time to qualify to the finals.

In the boys’ U16, Maseno will battle it out with Agoro Sare in the finals while in the Girls U19 category; Nyakach Girls will be defending their title after beating Kobala 1-0 in a closely contested semi-final to sail through to the finals.

In netball, Nyakach Girls will face Kobala in the finals as they seek to defend their regional title while improved Mogonga PAG Girls will taken on former champions Obambo Girls in the third-place playoff.

Nyakach defeated Obambo 37-26 while Kobala saw off Mogonga 34-14 in the semis. In lawn tennis, Mardeline Akinyi of Ulanda, Devote Awuor of Ogango, Philiphia Kemuma of Kereri Girls, George Oliver from Kisumu Boys, Besil Sweta from Kanyawanga, Maxwel Ondieki from Kisii School have qualified to nationals.