Farmer makes money from growing crops organically

Evelyn Makena @evemake_g

“You can pick the vegetable too and eat it raw,” says Kiarie Kamanu, chewing freshly picked rucola leaves (rocket salad) growing on his farm.

We are visiting his two-acre vegetable farm nestled amidst luxuriant foliage in Baraniki, Thogoto area of Kiambu county. He grows over 40 types of vegetables organically.

Kamanu, who has been practicing organic farming for the past 40 years, has a long list of clients who either buy his produce on order or during a weekly sale at Farmers Market, Karen, Nairobi. He says demand for organically grown crops is rising.

His approach to farming has influenced his neighbours to break their reliance on pesticides. “Organically grown vegetables are tastier and uncontaminated. They are popular among people with lifestyle diseases like hypertension, diabetes and healthy living fanatics,” he says.

Without using pesticides and fertilisers, the farmer relies on multiple methods to control pests and to improve soil texture and fertility. The farm is divided into small plots, each hosting a different crop.

Through a carefully planned rotational farming system, he has reduced pests in his farm significantly. Crop rotation also reduces pest populations in the soil. “Planting same crop on the same spot regularly leads to build up of a pest in the soil. Herbs such as basil, dhania, parsley and rosemary act as insect repellants. By planting them strategically in the farm, they keep the pests away,” says Kamanu.

Onions are also effective in repelling insects when planted near crops such as carrots, lettuce, cabbages and beet roots. Planting climbing plants along the edges of the farm reduces the movement of flying pests within the farm. And when planted along the edges, passion fruits and climber beans act as a barrier that frustrates pests.

Kamanu had battled with snails for a long time but recently found a remedy. “Snails are attracted to alcohol. If you put a small container of beer at different points in the farm, snails can smell it from 10 feet away and so slither in for a sip, but fall in and drown. This has reduced snails in the farm by 95 per cent,” he says.

Spraying rabbit, cow urine and mixing ash with manure in the farm has proved effective in warding off aphids. The urine has a foul ammonia tinged odour that repels aphids and eliminates the need for fertilisers.

But relying on natural pest control methods is not 100 per cent effective in killing pests. “Getting just a portion of the yields is better than using harmful chemicals,” says Kamanu.