Fame and fortune follow Kenya’s first referee at the Women’s World Cup in France

Mary Wanjiru Njoroge will be the first Kenyan female referee to do duty at the highest level of women football when the FIFA Women’s World Cup kicks off in France from June 7 to July 7.

Wanjiru, who travels next week for a pre-tournament set to help the officials adapt to the use of Video Assistant Referee (VAR),is amongst the 27 referees and 48 assistant referees selected by the FIFA Referees Committee for the global event.

“This is a dream come true for me. Ten years after earning my badge I have achieved the highest level of officiating any one can ever dream of. It has taken hard work and resilience. There was a lot of intimidation on the pitch especially in the beginning but that has helped me to grow,” said an elated Wanjiru.

This is another first for the professional FIFA Assistant referee whose journey to the world started on the dusty pitches of Kikuyu and Kabete. She was also the first Kenyan to feature in the Under 20 Women World Cup held in Brittany, France in August 5-24 last year where she officiated in two matches.

Her trend setting does not stop with the women’s game as she was on the list when CAF broke new ground by including women referees for the first time to handle men’s tournaments, during last months’ U17 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Tanzania.

Her journey

Born and raised in Kikuyu, Kiambu County she was indifferent in matters football when growing up and into high school. However, she joined a local team after clearing school just to keep busy and her journey to the highest level of the sport started.

As fate would have it, she chanced upon a refereeing class just around the time her local team was disintegrating and she decided to join in. She earned her certificate but did not officiate a match until two years later.

“I met my class instructor who helped me dive back into football. I started with local and Super Cup matches. The idea of a woman referees was still being frowned upon and there was a lot of verbal abuse. Having to do it in front of the locals and in pitches where the fans are so close to the action was not easy but it toughened me as a match official. In such a climate, you have to work on your mental strength,” added Wanjiru.

Between 2009 and her biggest achievement yet, officiating in the senior women world cup next month, Wanjiru has been on the local and international scene taking charge of both men’s and women’s matches. This, she says would not have been possible without the help of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and fellow referees.

“My first international match was an AFCON qualifier match between Ethiopia and Tanzania. I was still naïve and the crowd gave me the nerves. 15 minutes into the match I was settled and that experience has helped me to date,” said Wanjiru.

Her most recent match in the Kenya Premier League (KPL) was a slum derby on May 8 that ended 3-2 in favour of Kariobangi Sharks. She has officiated in three senior Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) in 2014, 2016 and 2018.