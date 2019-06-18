Ex-Egyptian leader Morsi, 67, dies after fainting in court

Cairo, Monday

Former Egyptian president Mohamed Morsi died on Monday in a Cairo hospital after fainting during a session in court, judicial and security sources said.

“He was speaking before the judge for 20 minutes then became very animated and fainted. He was quickly rushed to the hospital where he later died,” a judicial source said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a strong ally of the Islamist president during his brief tenure as Egypt’s leader, paid tribute to Morsi and called him a “martyr”.

Mass protests

Morsi, 67, became Egypt’s first democratically elected president in 2012 after the 2011 Arab Spring saw the end of President Hosni Mubarak’s 30-year rule. He was then deposed following mass protests and a military coup in July 2013.

He served just one year of a four-year term, while the organisation to which he belonged, the Muslim Brotherhood, has since been outlawed. The Cairo Criminal Court had adjourned the trial of Morsi and 23 others in the case of “collaborating with Hamas” for tomorrow.

The Islamist leader has been in prison since his ouster on trial for several cases including for spying for Iran, Qatar and militant groups such as Hamas in the Gaza Strip. He was also accused of plotting terror acts.

Since his overthrow, his former defence minister now President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has waged an ongoing crackdown targeting his supporters from the Muslim Brotherhood with thousands jailed and hundreds facing death sentences.

Morsi was sentenced to death in May 2015 for his role in jailbreaks during the uprising that ousted his predecessor, longtime autocrat Hosni Mubarak. He successfully appealed and was awaiting the final ruling of a retrial when he died in a Cairo hospital after fainting during an “animated” session in court, judicial and security sources said.

He was not the Brotherhood’s first choice for president. Nicknamed “The Spare Tyre”, Morsi emerged as a compromise candidate to run in Egypt’s first democratic presidential election in 2012. – Agencies