Equity Bank beats competitors in first quarter profit race

Zachary Ochuodho @zachuodho

Equity Bank Group trounced its closest rivals, namely KCB Bank and Co-operative Bank, in the race for the most profitable lender during the first three months ended March 31, 2019.

The bank outperformed its local competitors for the second time in a row despite stiff competition in the banking industry since the economy was liberalised in the 1990s.

During the quarter under review, financial results for the top three Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE)-listed banks, show that Equity surpassed KCB and beat Co-operative Bank by a margin of Sh430 million and Sh2.6 billion respectively.

The first quarter of 2019 saw Equity Bank post a net profit of Sh6.2 billion while KCB registered a net profit of Sh5.77 billion. Co-operative Bank Group saw its profit rise 4.4 per cent, supported by growth in non-interest income and reduced costs

Total non-interest income rose 19.1 per cent to Sh4.2 billion as operating expenditure decreased by Sh75 billion. In its quarter one results of March 30, 2018, Equity Group also trounced the two rivals. However, in terms of full-year performance, KCB been the most profitable bank in recent years.

Earlier in 2014, KCB also recorded Sh3.9 billion, trouncing both Equity Bank, which recorded Sh3.87 billion and Co-operative Bank, which reported Sh2.5 billion during the first quarter.

Interestingly by the end of the financial year, that is, December 30, 2014, Equity managed to come on top with a net profit of Sh17.2 billion, KCB posted a net profit of Sh16.9 billion while Co-operative Bank registered a net profit of Sh8.05 billion.

In 2018, Equity Bank trounced KCB Bank and Co-operative Bank in the profit race during the first three months. However, when the year ended, KCB emerged on top with a net profit of Sh19.7 billion, beating Equity Bank with a margin of Sh2.5 billion and Co-operative Bank by Sh7 billion.

The financial results of the first quarter demonstrate to local banks that ranking first in profitability in the early parts of the year is not always guaranteed that one would take the same position when fiscal year ends.

Analysed results of the past period, shows that the battle for the top position – in terms of profitability – has been intense between Equity Bank and KCB Bank.

Top position

However, with the merger between NIC and Commercial Bank of Africa (CBA), analysts expect the battle for the top position to be more intense.

“It’s one thing to lead during the first quarter of the year and another to keep the lead until the end of the year,” John Kirimi, Sterling Capital director said.

He said for the last two consecutive years, Equity Bank Group, has been able to report a superior result compared to other banks, but in fourth quarter of 2018, KCB ended up overtaking it.

Both of the commercial banks are currently eyeing new deals to deepen their presence in the region, defining the next pshase of their competition.

Equity Group Holdings has announced plans to acquire banking assets of Atlas Mara in four African countries in a transaction to be done through shares swap.

KCB Group also plans to further expand in the Great Lakes Region by buying banks in Rwanda and Democratic Republic of the Congo.

During first three months ended March 31, 2019, KCB grew its interest income by 7.1 per cent to Sh16.78 billion while Equity and Co-operative banks increased their interest income by seven per cent to Sh13.5 per cent and 39.6 per cent to Sh2.8 billion respectively.

Equity bank’s loan book expanded by 13 per cent to Sh306.5 billion, KCB grew the loan book by 11 per cent to Sh464.2 billion while Co-operative Bank loan book remained relatively stable at Sh251.6 billion. For KCB, the interest expenses dropped by 4.1 per cent as the Equity’s interest expenses declined by seven per cent.

While KCB’s operating income was Sh18.75 billion, being higher than Equity’s Sh16.47 billion, Equity beat its rival on the bottom-line due to lower operating costs.

KCB’s operating expenses increased by 8.2 per cent to Sh10.3 billion driven by near doubling (93.8 per cent rise) in loan loss provisioning to Sh1.2 billion while Equity’s costs were at Sh8.7 billion.

Johnson Nderi, head of Corporate Finance and Advisory at ABC Capital says he expects the industry’s non-interest income as a proportion of total income to rise gradually in 2019 – averaging at 33.5 per cent.

“We believe the upcoming revision in provisions in 2019 is the key risk factor in profitability for the banks going forward. As such, we project provisions will rise 130.9 per cent year-on-year in 2019 to Sh6.8 billion, determining the bottom line growth,” Nderi said.

Loss provisioning

Equity’s loan loss provisioning rose by 14.2 per cent to Sh409.9 million during the period under review.

However, despite the stiff rivalry, what appears clear is that in two incidences, Co-operative Bank has managed to edge closer to the two competitors but has never beaten them. The first position has only been interchanged between the two banks – KCB and Equity.