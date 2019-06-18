Elderly cash transfer plan changing lives, study says

Irene Githinji @gitshee

A research conducted in two informal settlements in Nairobi has shown the Older Persons Cash Transfer Programme (OPCTP) has helped raise the living standards of vulnerable people, despite glaring challenges involved in its implementation.

The research has however showed that the positive impact of the programme notwithstanding, there is still need to reach out to more older persons, who are yet to benefit from the Sh2,000 monthly stipend.

Findings of the research further showed that despite expansion and upscaling of the pension scheme, there are still knowledge gaps on uses of OPCT transfers by beneficiaries, the nature, extent and drivers of their effects on wellbeing of older beneficiaries and their families in urban and rural contexts.

Similarly, the government has been urged to tighten the programme because there is still a number of the elderly missing out on the stipends owing to what was termed as ‘funds leakage’.

The research further showed insufficiency of OPCTP stipend to fully meet essential needs of beneficiaries with chronic disease conditions, disabilities, primary care responsibilities for younger kin, or those who lack additional income sources or own accommodation, suggests a need for an expansion of the level and types of protection offered.

The study focused on two informal settlements, Korogocho and Viwandani found more than a third of all current beneficiary households were classified as ‘non-poor’ based on money-metric measures.

It was a joint initiative between the Africa Population Health Research Centre (APHRC) Kenya in partnership with Centre for Research on Ageing (CRA) and University of Southampton.