Efforts to shield colleague from cops

MCA Gwinso

MCA Chonjo was clearly a worried man when he walked into my office. “Bwana Gwinso, I am in big trouble,” he said shutting the door behind him. He then looked around as if to ensure there was nobody else in the room. Reassured, he lowered his voice and said, “They are after me.”

“Who?”

‘I swear I am innocent. It is my enemies who have planned all this nonsense.”

“Who are you talking about?” I was getting impatient.

“These anti-corruption guys.”

“But if you are innocent, you need not fear.” I could now see beads of sweat forming on his brow. Never before had I seen my colleague so scared.

“Well, it is only you and I who know my innocence. I don’t want to spend a night in the cells. Please help me,” he whined.

“How?”

“Hide me somewhere! Anywhere!”

“Like where?”

“Your house will do. Gwinso you are known to be clean, so nobody will search your house.”

My heart glowed with pride at this compliment and I considered giving my friend refuge. After all, I had enough room in my abode. However, there was one obstacle. Would Mama Hiro, daughter of my mother-in-law, be comfortable housing a man linked to corruption?

I shared my misgivings with Chonjo and he had an instant solution.

“Just tell her my life is in danger, that my political enemies want to harm me for exposing their corrupt deals.”

The reason sounded convincing and so we set off to my place. On hearing of Chonjo’s ‘plight’, Mama Hiro not only agreed to take him in, but also declared she would pray and fast for his safety.

Express gratitude

MCA Chonjo was settled in our guest wing. Perhaps I was too sensitive, or his voice was too loud, but I could not help hearing him speaking on phone in the middle of the night. “Fifty metres will not do. Boss will take 20… and then 20 will be for the boys. I will be left with 10—all this work for 10? Ongeza kitu Bwana.

After some silence I heard him begin speaking again.

“Boss…we have settled on 30 metres. You will take 10, the boys 10 and me 10… ok, take 12, I will take eight…. ok deal.” He then went silent. I hoped Mama Hiro had not listened with me.

Indeed she had not, for the following evening, she came home with some people from her church. She introduced them as prayer warriors, who had come to join her pray for Chonjo’s safety.

They requested the MCA to join them in the living room and asked him to kneel and proceeded to lay their hands on him. All the while, Chonjo wore a most solemn look on his face. To express his gratitude, after the lengthy prayers, he gave the warriors “some water to wash their throats”.

Chonjo’s safety at my home was, however, short lived. The following day, at the crack of dawn, we received visitors who identified themselves as detectives from the EACC. They had information that Chonjo was in my house and wanted him to accompany them to their offices ‘just to make a few things clear’.

On hearing this, Chonjo made a call on his phone. "Boss, they have come for me, what do I do?…but you said…hello…hello…hello…" I watched helplessly as my guest was led away. Anyway, I believe he'll prove his innocence. Yote yawezekana.