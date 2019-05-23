Economy flying into headwinds

Fred Aminga @faminga

Kenya’s economy is headed for tougher times even as National Treasury proposes a Sh3.08 trillion budget for the 2019/20 financial year with projections growth may not surpass last year’s expansion of 6.3 per cent.

The Parliamentary Budget Office report on Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure released yesterday, says the challenge of the 2019/20 budget is to replicate the economic performance of last year, push economic growth to 6.2 per cent next year and seven per cent over the medium term.

However, the growth projections for next year appear to be premised on weak fundamentals, according to the report.

By banking on stable weather conditions, National Treasury had earlier indicated this would help drive economic growth next year but an apparent poor March-April-May long rains dims this forecast.

The amount of rainfall for most parts of the country is currently below 55 per cent below par having a direct knock-on effect on the food security and inflation outlook.

The ongoing trade tensions between the US and China may not augur well for Kenyan commodity exports to China and the US which are key inputs for either Chinese exports to US markets or US exports to China, especially if these products are targets for tariffs/trade wars between the two countries.

Michael Murugu, a Partner at PKF Consulting says Treasury must agree there is a crisis and cut spending. “Indicators are that nothing much will come in terms of growth given the fundamentals,” he said.

Tax collections

Coming amid dwindling tax collections, increased taxes and increasing debt repayment, it remains to be seen how Treasury hopes to achieve targeted growth next year.“The estimated growth comes amid companies shutting down, shrinking profits, layoffs and bad weather. This is the reason Kenya Revenue Authority has not been meeting tax obligations,” Mburugu said.

He warned that at the moment, Treasury is borrowing money to pay loans. Calling the move a short-term approach to solving the crisis saying “tax collection should improve if there is growth in the economy”.

Key drivers

“There is not infrastructure to support the growth,” he said. Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich (pictured) estimates that total revenue in 2019/20 is projected at Sh2.116 trillion from the Budget Policy Statement projection of Sh2.0801 trillion.

Treasury had projected the key drivers of the growth would be implementation of projects under the Big Four agenda; stable weather conditions; strong service sector performance; stable macroeconomic environment; ongoing infrastructural investments and sustained business confidence.

Parliamentary Budget Office attempt unpacking of Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure for 2019/20 indicates the delayed long rains adversely affected the planting season and will lower food production and fodder for livestock.

“Kenya Agriculture Livestock Research Organisation recently warned of worsening invasion of army worms due to the scarcity of rains pointing to the likelihood of higher inflation on account of food scarcity and higher electricity prices,” said the report.

It also points to less income for majority of rural dwellers who rely on income from agricultural activities, reduced agro-processing output and a possible widening of the current account deficit due to reduced agricultural exports.

The slow pace of implementation of infrastructure projects is another obstacle to growth as these projects may will not contribute their contribution to the economy.

Stalled projects

There are numerous stalled projects due to non-payment to contractors, insufficient allocation of funds to projects, litigation cases in court and revenue underperformance.

A review of the Exchequer releases as at end of March this year indicates that three months to the end of the financial year, only 54 per cent of development funds had been released.

The report notes manufacturing sector which is mainly agro-processing and dependent on agricultural performance will also be affected amid capital challenges, inadequate capital for small-scale industries and SMEs, poor quality of raw materials and lack of skilled labour.

The upward trend of inflation due to the cumulative effect of insufficient short rains and delayed long rains will lead to food and water scarcity and have a negative impact on food and electricity prices, warns the report.

It also says that Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC countries such as Russia and Norway have agreed to reduce oil supply in the coming months which may lead to higher crude oil prices despite the low or declining prices in the recent past.

“Considering the aforementioned prevailing opportunities and risks the macroeconomic framework underpinning the implementation of the 2019/20 budget, the economy is likely to experience a lower than the projected growth in 2019 and the medium term,” the Parliamentary Budget Office’s statement added.