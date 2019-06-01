EA champions Kwale in good title defence start

Regional football champions Kwale Girls started their journey towards a successful defence on a good note in the Matuga sub-county U20 secondary school games with a quarter-final qualification at Waa Secondary School grounds.

Kwale Girls, coached by 2018 SOYA Teacher of the Year Award winner Mkasa Amboko, humiliated Ambassador Mwakwere Girls 18-0 in their opening match before registering yet another 10-0 win over debutants Chakasimba Girls.

Favourites Kwale, enjoying the services of winger Catherine Aringo, who recently represented Likoni Queens in the La Liga All Stars team in Spain.

Aringo a Form Three student said her mission is to feature in the national women’s team, Harambee Starlets. She said the experience she gathered in Spain will be critical in this year’s competition.

“I want to showcase my experience as a player who featured in the Safaricom Chapa Dimba All Stars team in La Liga. My dream is to play for the women national team,” said Aringo. Coach Amboko expressed confidence of his charges who have a presence of five players who featured in last year’s squad.

“We are confident because our team is still intact. Only a few players left after sitting their examinations last year. We have five key players left so there is no big difference,” said Amboko.

The girls who are in Pool B will now face off with either Shimba Hills or Kaya Tiwi in Pool A. Tiwi and Shimba Hills are the main competitors due to their perennial rivalry in previous competitions.