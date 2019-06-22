Drink your nutrients.

Nilantei Norari

I hate vegetables and fruits in general. But I have lately discovered an ingenious way to make sure I get my weekly fruits and vegetables. Making fruit or vegetable cocktails is one way of tricking my grown-up brain into getting those vitamins as there is no way I am turning down a sumptuous tipple.

That it comes with vitamins, which I have realized I need with age is an added boon. I will have that broccoli cocktail, right now, yes please, ma’am.

But jokes aside, leveraging the fruit of the season as the main base for your cocktail is something that we should all try. Right now the avocado is in season and there are a lot of ways that you can drink it with your favourite alcohol.

That the fruit is creamy and smooth makes it perfect to pair with almost any spirit, from rum to vodka. Here are two cocktails that you can easily build at home. Here’s to going green! Cheers to more health!

AVOCADO MARGARITA

Not all margaritas are created equal. This one is created with avocados that give it a smooth creamy taste that you will not realize the potency of the cocktail, till you get drunk legs.

What you will need

2 tots of Tequila

½ a ripe avocado peeled and diced

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime-juice

2 tablespoons orange juice

2 tablespoons honey

Cilantro or parsley sprig for garnish

METHOD

Put all the ingredients except the garnish in a blender.

Blend until smooth.

Serve in a cold salt-rimmed or chilli rimmed glass.

Add the green cilantro or parsley sprig for garnish.

Drink up.

AVOCADO DAQUIRI

If you can drink one fruit, you can drink more. Besides, there should never be a limit to any good thing. That is why we got you an avocado daiquiri recipe that helps you get not just your avocado serving, but some mango and papaya too. Let the vitamins roll.

INGREDIENTS

1 avocado pitted and diced into tiny pieces

½ cup mango pieces

½ cup papaya pieces

½ cup of coconut milk

2 tots of your favourite rum

½ cup natural or vanilla flavoured yoghurt

1 cup of ice

Lemon wedge and salt to rim the glass

HOW TO

Put everything except the lemon wedge and salt into a blender.

Blend until smooth.

Run the lemon wedge on the rim of the serving glass and then dip the glass in some salt.

Pour the blended goodness into the glass.

You can add the lemon wedge onto the salted rim for garnish or serve as is.

Enjoy.