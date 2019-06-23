Dreadful start for new coach Odera

Coach Paul Odera endured the biblical ‘Baptism by Fire’ in his debut assignment with national rugby team, Simbas in an Elgon Cup tie at Mamboleo Grounds in Kisumu.

Odera started on the wrong footing in a historically ingrained match pitting age-old rivals Uganda in an all-to-play-for match and went down 13-16 to visitors Uganda in the opening leg of the two-tie Cup.

The Simbas headed to the interval trailing 3-11 but managed to close the gap in the second half, only that it was too late.

Defending champions

Simba the defending champions of the regional title, will be heading to Kampala trailing by three points, a result that Odera will be looking to overturn.

In the tournament that was played outside the RFUEA Grounds for the first time, Adrian Kasito opened the try for Uganda before Aaron Ofoywoth scored a drop goal and a penalty to stretch the Uganda’s lead to 11-0. New-look Simbas struggled in the first half but showed some improvement in the second half but it was too late to salvage the match and will have all to play for in the second leg, on July 13 at the Kyadondo Rugby Club in Kampala Uganda.

The youthful Simbas started the first half on a wrong footing as they trailed 11-3 at the break. Uganda Cranes sounded the scoreboard first, only five minutes into the match through fullback Adrian Kasito’s unconverted try.

Cranes kept Simbas at bay and their troubles while setting camp in Simbas 22 bore fruits with flyhalf Aaron Ofoyrwoth adding six points from a drop goal and a penalty that extended Uganda’s lead to 11-0.

With the clock against Simbas, fly-half Dominic Coulson reduced the deficit to 11-3 with Simbas first points off a penalty and after the break, Uganda picked it from where they left in the first half, with a third unconverted try through Santos Senteza, extending their lead to 16-3.

Tactical changes

Odera made tactical changes, bring in quick finishers and the tactic almost paid off as Simbas sprung back into action, chasing the match with Griffin Musila and Geofrey Okwach landing the Simbas two unconverted tries, but the time was against them, as Uganda Cranes held on to win the encounter and take a narrow three-point advantage lead ahead of the return leg.

As Simbas handed food for thought ahead of the return leg, their women’s counterpart, Kenya Lionesses under the tutelage of coach Felix Oloo, ‘Ade’, were in a class of their own as they thrashed Uganda Lady Cranes 44-13 to win the first leg comfortably and take a huge advantage into the return leg.

Lionesses scored eight tries and converted two for the comprehensive results with captain Philadelphia Olando leading by example with the match’s hat trick, scoring the second, third and sixth try for the Lionesses.

The other five tries were shared by five players; fly-half Grace Odhiambo who put Lionesses into the mood with an opening try, centre Celestine Masinde landed Kenya’s fourth try.