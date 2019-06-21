DPP’s attempt to charge Nyakundi for murder fails

Bernice Mbugua @BerniceMuhindi

An attempt by the Director of Public Prosecutions to charge lawyer Assa Nyakundi with the murder of his son flopped yesterday after his lawyers vehemently opposed the charges.

The DPP, through State counsel Catherine Mwaniki, arraigned the lawyer after he was arrested on Wednesday and sought to have him charged with murder.

However, Nyakundi’s lawyers John Khaminwa, Haron Ndubi, Samson Nyaberi, Danstan Omari and Shadrack Wambui told court that the manslaughter charges were still pending before the chief magistrate’s court in Kiambu and therefore, the lawyer cannot be charged with murder.

Power abuse

Khaminwa strongly accused Mwaniki of malice in attempting to charge Nyakundi with murder while the manslaughter case was in court. Nyakundi’s lawyers also said it was malicious for the police to arrest their client.

They argued that the move to prefer a murdercharge against Nyakundi was an abuse of power by the DPP and the court must stamp its dignity and protect the Constitution.

In response, Mwaniki claimed that the DPP has power to institute any charge against any accused person even though there may be another pending matter in court.

Justice James Wakiaga directed the prosecution and Nyakundi’s lawyers to present their arguments today after which the accused will issue directions on whether he will plead to the murder charges.

Nyakundi was charged with manslaughter in a Kiambu magistrate’s court on April 26 but the DPP applied for the charge to be dropped and substituted with murder charges.

He is alleged to have killed his son, Joseph Nyakundi, on March 17 in Nairobi.

He filed the application at Kiambu High Court challenging his prosecution but Justice Christine Meoli, who was handling the matter, recused herself and transferred the file to Milimani Law Courts, Nairobi.

In an affidavit filed by Khaminwa, Nyakundi also wants the DPP and the Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti stopped from seeking a favourable court or judicial officer to hear his manslaughter case.

Nyakundi claims the decision of the DPP and DCI to charge and prosecute him is unreasonable, irrational and reckless and enjoys no validity before the law and the Constitution.

On May 3, Nyakundi’s wife, Lydia Kung’a, filed a different application seeking to block the prosecution from preferring murder charges against her husband.