Domineering comeback for Kipyegon

Amos Abuga @PeopleSport11

Olympic 1,500m champion Faith Kipyegon made a dream return from her maternity leave by winning the 2019 Prefontaine Classic, the seventh stop of the IAAF Diamond League in the United States on Sunday night.

Reaching the tape in 3:59.04 ahead of Great Britain’s Laura Muir (3:59.47) was even breathtaking for the runner who admitted before leaving for the event that she was not fully ready. USA’s Shelby Houlihan (3:59.64) settled for third.

“I am so happy today to win on my comeback. It is a gift from God to come back and win, running under four minutes. I wanted to run at least under 4:10, but I came in and ran under four which was a great thing,” Kipyegon said after the race.

“It is a great thing to be a mother and athlete. It is just about balancing the two and I am grateful I can do it,” added the runner, who will be back in time to celebrate her daughter’s first birthday next week.

The world champion, who had previously hinted that she was only focusing on the 2020 Olympics, will now be intensifying her training for the World Championships due in two months’ time in Doha, Qatar.

“My goal is to go to Doha and defend my title. That is what I am looking forward to and training for. This was my first race and I now know what to add and how to balance,” she said.

Brilliant form

In the women’s 3,000m steeplechase, world record holder Beatrice Chepkoech was in brilliant form, winning the race in a world leading time of 8:55.58 ahead of USA’s Emma Coburn and compatriot Hyvin Kiyeng who came in second and third respectively.

In the women’s 3,000m flat, World Cross-Country winner Hellen Obiri failed to make the podium despite her imperious start to the season, settling for sixth place in a time of 8:27.26 in a race that was won by Dutchwoman Sifan Hassan (8:18.49) with Germany’s Konstanze Klosterhafen (8:20.07) second and Ethiopia’s Letesenbet Gidey (8:20.27) taking third position. Kenya’s other representatives Agnes Tirop and Caroline Kipkurui settled for seventh and eighth respectively.

In the men’s 1,500m, Timothy Cheruiyot overcame challenges, that included being ordered out of the plane on Wednesday night and told to report to the US Embassy in Nairobi, to successfully defend his title after clocking 3:50.49 as Djibouti’s Ayanleh Souleiman (3:51.22) and Norway’s Filip Ingebrigtsen (3:51.28) claimed second and third respectively. Another Kenyan Bethwell Birgen finished eighth with 1,500m world champion Elijah Manang’oi in 12th.