Dockers hope to maintain good streak in KBF league

Former champions Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) hope to continue their winning streak this weekend when they face Strathmore University Swords in a Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) women league match on Saturday at Nyayo.

The dockers are coming off a 52-10 thrashing of seemingly inept Western Delight on their own turf in Kakamega while Swords had their good run stopped in their 10th match of the season after a 54-46 loss to Equity Bank Hawks.

The match could be a decider as to who finishes the first leg at the helm of the standings with Hawks. The three teams, KPA, Swords and Hawks have so far lost one match. The dockers have, however, played five games and will still have four more matches to play in the first leg after the weekend matches.

After last Sunday’s loss to Hawks, coach Ronnie Owino says they have picked their lessons but they need to up their game if they are to be a match for the former champions. The tactician says KPA are arguably the best women league side at the moment with a squad is majorly composed of international players.

“It will be tougher playing KPA than it was facing Equity. We will need to improve on our defence and make use of our chances by sinking all the easy baskets and also stepping up our offense. If we can’t beat the top teams then we will have no chance of winning any trophy, we will be mere participants which is not part of our plans,” said Owino.

Other women league matches will see Zetech University take on Eagle Wings while United States International University (USIU) play University of Nairobi (UON) Dynamites.

On Sunday, Kenyatta University play Swords in the latter’s first match of the second leg while Tangit Sparks entertain KPA. Hawks faceoff with Africa Nazarene University (ANU) while Zetech meet Storms. Meanwhile, men’s league defending champions KPA will conclude their first leg fixtures with a match against World Hope on Saturday. The encounter comes hot on the heels of the holder’s 60-50 win against Lakeside in Kisumu.

“We played very well against Lakeside, subjecting them to their first loss at home, and I am hoping to build on that momentum in this encounter and into the second leg. The squad has gelled well and all the players are fit but for Victor Odendo who is recovering from his surgery,” said coach Sammy Kiki