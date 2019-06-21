Dj Poizon Ivy homecoming party

Kenyan-born USA-bred, entertainer Ivy Owino famously known as DJ Poizon Ivy recently held a homecoming birthday party at Villa Rosa Kempinski in Nairobi.

For those who might not know her, she is the official DJ of the Dallas Mavericks, the first female to hold the position in the franchise’s history, and the second female DJ for the NBA league. The invite-only party was sponsored by Bellaire, as they celebrated her efforts in promoting and pushing Kenyan content abroad.

The star-studded party kicked off at around 7pm, with guests interacting amongst each other as they indulged in a whisky tasting session. Poizon Ivy later walked in dressed in a simple outfit, ready to dance the night away. Speaking to PD Wikendi she said, “I am happy that I’m back in Nairobi and I will keep raising the Kenyan flag high back in Dallas.”

The party was attended by city top shots such as musician Kagwe Mungai, founder of Hotrod House of Entertainment Michael Mwendwa, fashion designer Zeddy Loki and singer Bey T who also made the night merrier.