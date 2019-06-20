Dining at Kitchen Royal

Chebet Korir @chebetkorir

It was 1pm. Fatigue and hunger pangs threatened to drive my body functions to a halt. During such times I face difficulties finding a good place to eat knowing how Nairobi eateries can get crowded.

As if my hunger star was shining, it sent a light to guide me. A friend reminded me of a lunch date we had planned on having weeks ago and I did not hesitate to confirm attendance.

I tagged along my photographer and we headed to Westlands, looking for Pride Inn Westlands Hotel located right after Graffins College on Westlands Road.

Soon, we arrived and made a beeline for The Royal Kitchen restaurant, a multi-cuisine eatery within the hotel. I was a bit sceptical about the restaurant as I had previously been disappointed at another PrideInn Hotel restaurant. That, however, did not kill my appetite as I was open to a fresh start, especially at a restaurant that offers more than one cuisine.

A staff member welcomed us warmly. Once inside the eaterly, we could not help noticing its simple and minimalistic approach to décor. Nothing so fancy here. We were shown an alternative seating area at the terrace, a comfortable outdoor foodcourt complemented by well-positioned ornamental trees. It being a sunny afternoon, we opted to sit at the terrace.

As we were new guests, the manager, Felix Madara was kind to guide us through the menu. The Royal Kitchen offers an a la carte menu with up to 400 items to sample from. This includes a variety of Chinese food such as chicken lollipop with honey, Indian foods such as Mutton Sheikh Kebab roll and continental foods such as grilled pepper steak.

On offer too are Italian meals such as fungi tripolatti and international cuisines and home-made, but delicious barbecue, various juices and milkshakes, just to mention a few.

Chef Harry went out of his way to pick out three dishes that he felt were a plus for the restaurant. Surprisingly, we did not wait for long. For starters, we kicked off with some tandoori chicken, which was so tasty I was tempted to ask for a second plate.

Minutes later, our main meals were ready. From the Chinese corner, we had a portion of sizzling beef accompanied by vegetable fried rice. It was flavour-packed with a touch of pepper that made me fall all in love with it; I could feel the accompaniments in the rice explode in my mouth.

I tried a bit of the Indian chicken curry that was served with naan. This did not stand out for me as the curry needed salt. However, it also had a touch of chilli that I appreciated and the naan was fresh and well cooked.

As for the Intercontinental dish, I was disappointed. It was a combination of lamb chops and mashed potatoes. The lamb was too hard and dry to bite. Still, I finished the meat as a side sauce worked well with it.

Their prices are also not notoriously pricey as the meals range from Sh600 to Sh1,500. Quite pocket friendly considering that meals in Westlands are not cheap. I really loved the simple ambience and the friendly staff.