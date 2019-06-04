Deserved win for Kenya over Uganda gives them hope in opener

National men’s volleyball team had to fight hard for a 3-2 win against Uganda national team as the Zone Five All Africa Games qualifiers served off yesterday at Kasarani.

Coach Moses Epoloto handed starting berths to experienced Michael Chemos, setter Brian Melly, Rodgers Kipkurui, captain Jairus kipkosgei, Nicholas Matui and Simeon Kipkorir with Sam Juma as libero.

Epoloto’s men started the first set on a high leading in the first Technical Time Out (TTO) by two points. Uganda, however, assumed the lead at 14-13 and held on for a one point lead as the teams headed for the second TTO.

A lapse in communication and basic ball handling mistakes on the Kenyan side saw Uganda pull away from a 17-all draw to win the first set 25-23.

It was not business as usual in the Kenyan camp as the second set served off. The home boys led on both TTO’s 8-7 and 16-14. Uganda were unable to catch up as Kenya won the set 25-21 to level matters. Chemos and Matui led the onslaught in the third set which Kenya dominated with 8-6 and 16-10 leads in the TTOs. Epoloto’s men held on for another 25-21 win.

Kenya trailed the neighbours in the fourth set recovering at 6-6 to lead 8-7 in the first TTO. The two sides went toe-to-toe but Kenya pulled away after assuming the lead at 12-11 to lead at the second TTO by three points.

The match tied at 20-20, Kenya pulling away for 23-20 but the Ugandans fought to win the set 27-25 and send the match to a decider. Kenya led 8-4 at the change over of the fifth set and held on for a 15-12 win.

Meanwhile, in the tournament’s opener , Rwanda had picked a set from Egypt in a 3-1 outcome to set up a date with Kenya today on the back of a loss.

“Reception cost us in the match against Egypt and we have to work on that before Tuesday’s match,” said Rwanda coach Paul Bitok.

The Rwandese side started on a high taking the lead on the first TTO at 8-7. The Egyptians, however, assumed the lead on the second TTO at 16-15. Rwanda picked one more point to return to the helm at 17-16 but Egypt pulled away to win the set 25-23.

Once again, Rwanda were in the lead at the first TTO of the second set at 8-6 but Egypt leveled matters at 11 and assumed lead at the second TTO at 16-14. The eventual losers seemed to crumble as they only managed four more points allowing Egypt to win the set 25-18.

Tables turned in the third set as Egypt led in the first and second TTO 8-7 and 16-15 only for Rwanda to rally from behind to lead at 19-18 and pull away for a 25-23 win. Egypt left nothing to chance in the fourth set as they led from the first serve for a comfortable 25-16 win.