Deputy skipper Muhammed optimistic of good outing at Afcon

James Magayi @magayijim

Harambee Stars defensive stalwart Musa Mohammed is optimistic of the team’s prospects in Egypt when Kenya makes just her fifth Africa Cup of Nations appearance from June 23.

The Nkana FC defender who partnered Joash Onyango in central defence when Harambee Stars recorded a famous 1-0 victory over Ghana in Nairobi last year, was among the first batch of players to report for training under coach Sebastian Migne on Monday.

Point to prove

“We don’t just want to be participants at the tournament but competitors as well. We have a point to prove and a mark we must leave. Something to build on in the future tournaments. Our predecessors previously qualified and won a match in the 2004 event, so we have to try to do better than that,” the team’s assistant captain told People Sports yesterday.

He added: “We all look forward to a memorable competition and psychologically I am prepared for the tournament. I’m sure most if not every team member is also prepared. It is a lifetime chance and we must give our all to succeed.”

Migne is heading into his first major tournament as a national team head coach. The Frenchman is therefore, itching to make a mark and build his credentials, hence he has opted to organised selective sessions for the team to help him assess players ahead of Harambee Stars departure for a 19 day training camp in France.

Migne is targeting a place in the second round of the competition by qualifying as the best third-placed team if a direct qualification may prove to be beyond his attainment. The ensuing complaints over his squad may also have planted a seed of doubt in the Frenchman as he leaves the door open for changes.

“I named a squad of 30 players last week but that is not the final squad. If I spot a good talent I will be brave to add him to my list. Obviously there are players who need thorough assessment like Masoud Juma who has not been very ok in Libya. He is working to show me that he deserves to be in the team and I will make final decision before we leave for France,” Migne said.

Unpredictable group

The team is specifically targeting results from the opening two games against Algeria and Tanzania in their unpredictable Group C, for a chance to move into second round of the bloated competition. Kenya will play Gambia in France on June 15 as their last of two build-up games before taking on Algeria on June 23.

Gambia drew with Algeria over a two-legged qualifier and Migne is eager to study their trick which earned them such high profile results with a view to applying the same in the Group C opener against the North Africans.

A result against the Carthage giants will give Kenya the necessary momentum to take on Tanzania in the second game.