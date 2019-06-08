Defending champions power way to Kisii County finals

Defending champions, Mogonga PAG, Sengera SDA and Gesero Secondary School dominated their disciplines as they qualified for Saturday’s finals at Nyachogochogo High School, during the Dominant Kisii County Term Two Secondary Schools Games.

The trio registered remarkable results Friday as they overpowered their opponents to sail through to the finals, all winning with huge margins.

Former national volleyball champions Sengera SDA Boys overpowered hard fighting Kisii School, beating them in 3-0 sets. Sengera (25-22, 25-13, 25-21).

“We gave chances the upcoming young players and they never disappointed against a tough and experienced Kisii School. We are in the finals and we are hoping to recapture our county, regional and national titles after failing to defend them last after we lost to Mogonga PAG in Kisii County finals last year,” said Sengera SDA Boys stand in coach Joseph Ambincha.

Ambincha earlier led Sengera SDA Girls charges into the finals by thumping Amaiko Girls in 3-1 sets.

Sengera SDA Boys meet rivals Mogonga PAG Boys who also qualified for the finals in a repeat of last year’s volleyball boys’ final.

In netball, multiple champions Mogonga PAG Girls cruised to the finals after a convincing 76-4 win over Amaiko Girls, with head coach Gladys Kayaga aiming at the nationals.

“County championship has not been a big hurdle for us. We have been missing guards in the regional games, but we have a total different game plan this year and we are focused this time to making it to nationals,” said Mogonga PAG Girls netball coach Gladys Kayaga.

In football U20, two-time champs Gesero Girls semasculated Maroo Esinde 7-0 to storm into the finals. Celine Monchere for the third match running scored a hat-trick, Thatiba Ndemo joined her with a brace as Maurine Oichoe and Faith Ochiengo each scored a goal for the comprehensive result.