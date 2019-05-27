Defeat to Stima condemns side to NSL

Vihiga United are the second team to be relegated from the SportPesa Premier League this season, following a 2-1 loss to Western Stima in Mumias yesterday.

Heading into yesterday’s match, Vihiga were second from bottom on the 18-team table with 26 points and needed victory to boost their chances ahead of the final league game on Wednesday.

However, that was not to be as goals from Kennedy Owino and Henry Onyango during the last 10 minutes of the game cancelled out Amos Kigadi’s opener to see the Vihiga County-sponsored team end its two-year stay in the top flight.

They join already relegated Mt Kenya United who endured more misery following a 3-0 defeat to Kariobangi Sharks in Machakos yesterday after goals from Juma Hassan, Julius Masaba and Eric Kapaito.

Meanwhile, Zoo FC handed themselves some respite heading into the last game with a 3-2 win over Kakamega Homeboyz in Kericho.

Zoo displaced Chemelil in 15th position with 32 points, one ahead of the sugar millers, and must now beat KCB on Wednesday to secure their place in the top flight.

For Chemelil, it is out of their hands and they must win against Sony Sugar on the same day coupled with a draw of defeat for Zoo to escape the axe.

Elsewhere, Bandari ensured they will finish second this season after a goalless draw with Sofapaka in Mombasa yesterday.

For Sofapaka played a man less in the second stanza after goalkeeper Justine Ndikumana was sent off for a dangerous tackle on diminutive winger Shaban Kenga outside the box.

In another match, KCB squandered an early lead to draw 2-2 with Ulinzi Stars at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

Lapse in concentration

KCB striker Chrispinus Onyango gave the bankers the lead in the 12th minute before Enosh Ochieng restored parity for Ulinzi in the 39th minute. A lapse in concentration by the KCB defence in the 70th minute resulted into Churchill Muloma reacting quickest to give Ulinzi the lead before Onyango drilled in yet another goal for KCB with a minute remaining on the clock to assure his team a share of the spoils.

In the late kick off, AFC Leopards’ bad patch continued after they fell 2-0 to Tusker, David Majak and Boniface Muchiri scoring the goals for the brewers.