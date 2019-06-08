Debutants Gitothua ready to take Aberdare Region by storm

World over, sports has been used to bring people from different backgrounds together to achieve a common goal.

Kenya is not different and there have been several occasions when football is used to keep the youth away from vices such as drugs, crime and early-pregnancies.

In Gitothua ward in Ruiru, Kiambu County, locals are using football to empower and educate young girls and women.

This is what gave birth to Gitothua Starlets FC. Established in July 2018, locals have witnessed the transformation of many young women thanks to the team.

Not satisfied with empowering women, Gitothua Starlets signed up for a competitive league this season and will be one of the new teams set to grace the Aberdare Region Women League’s which kicks off at the end of this month.

Despite their modest standing, Team Manager Victor Mwasaru has told rivals not to undermine them. “I believe the team has what it takes to cause havoc in the league once the season begins. Though we come into the competition as underdogs, our opponents should expect a serious challenge. We have quality players whom I believe will help us win matches.

From the 11 friendly matches we have played, the squad has blended and are ready,” said Mwasaru. He added: “We decided to join a competitive league so that our players can get a chance to rub shoulders with the best in the region. We are aiming for a top three finish in our debut season which will help us advance to the Division One then finally join the top-tier, the Women’s Premier League (WPL).”

Gitothua captain Margaret Wambui is also confident ahead of the league’s start. She said: “After facing JYSA, Jutam, Kiringiti Queens, Young Angels, Thika Ladies Starlets and Chania Queens in friendly matches, I am confident the players will combine well to post good results.”