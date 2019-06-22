DCI probes alleged existenceof Sonko-linked militia group

Zadock Angira

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has launched investigations into the alleged existence of a militia Sonko Defence Force.

After the group’s alleged members made their first appearance on May 1 after the Labour Day celebrations in Nairobi, concerns were raised and the regional security and intelligence team met to deliberate on the matter.

Sources said the matter was discussed at a higher level and the DCI was tasked to investigate.

The Nairobi Central DCI boss Samuel Kobina has, through the office of the Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko Mbuvi, summoned three Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) for questioning.

“This office is conducting an investigation into the alleged existence of a militia by the name Sonko Defence Force. To this end, this office would like to request your good offices’ assistance in summoning the honourable members so that they can shed light on what they know about the alleged militia,” Kobina wrote in a letter dated June 7, 2019.

The MCAs have been identified as Anthony Kiragu Karanja (Waithaka Ward), Ruth Ndumi (nominated MCA for Jubilee Party) and Patricia Mutheu (Mlango Kubwa)

But in a rejoinder, Sonko denied the existence of such a group, terming it stupidity and another attempt “to divert attention of Nairobi residents and by extension Kenyans from real issues for petty politics of intimidation and threats.”

“Dragging the names of County Assembly Members into this matter is only aimed at intimidating them,” he said.

Sonko linked the allegations to a Principal Secretary and defended himself saying he had been in the forefront in rehabilitation and transformation of the youth involved in crime in Nairobi ever since he was an MP.

“Some have gone through rehabilitation centres and are currently working in the Nairobi City beautification programme,” he said adding that others were involved in the beautification on various roads in the county.

“The youths being referred to as militia here are the same who have been tasked to unclog drainages and unlike last year where floods swept away and killed people,” he said.

The Governor further defended himself saying he had even in the past offered rewards to members of the public to volunteer information that would lead police to arrest youths involved in crime.

“I have even gone further to motivate our hard working police officers that are known to deal with these hard-core criminals who refuse to reform,” he said.