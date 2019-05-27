D.Light Solar flags off motorbikes for regional business unit

D.Light Solar flagged off the Kisumu Service Center and a fleet of motorbikes for the Business Unit to facilitate the sales team in their daily quest to earn a living and to serve its growing market in the Nyanza region.

This was after the commencing of a three-day consumer and beneficiary home visits and interaction with the company’s President and co-founder Sam Goldman.

“We are delighted that our solar products have been able to impact and touch lives of school children, small businesses and the larger Nyanza region,” said D.Light Kenya and Horn of Africa managing director Michael Walekwa during the flag off ceremony at Reinsurance Plaza, Kisumu.

D.Light provides affordable and high quality off-grid solar systems to people living without access to reliable and clean energy. Since its establishment in 2007, it has evolved from a single lantern product and now offers Solar Home Systems (SHS), which it has installed in thousands of rural homes across Kenya.

“We are proud to make a positive impact in the local community through the donation of our solar products to communities in need. Having access to solar lighting will enable students to extend studying hours and to do their schoolwork in a safe and healthy environment.”

“It will also enable local health clinics and businesses to stay open in the evening and have a safer and better environment for healthcare delivery and business continuity,” said Goldman during a visit to one of the local beneficiary schools Janeiro Junior Academy.

With the establishment of the regional office, D.Light expects to grow its market share and create more employment opportunities for the locals through its sales model.

Through the deployment of quality solar products, the firm has offset approximately 21 million tonnes of carbon dioxide. This has contributed greatly to conserving the environment and culminated in health benefits for well over 90 million lives worldwide.

In the last one decade, the company has reached communities, households and children with affordable and clean power across over 60 countries.