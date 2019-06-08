Curtains come down on NSL

It has been nothing short of an incredible campaign yet Saturday all action in the National Super League (NSL) comes to a grand finale.

To many analysts, it is decision time; a moment of reckon especially for the three teams chasing SportPesa Premier League (SPL) promotion next season. In the same breadth, all eyes will be in the battle for survival pitting Migori Youth and Green Commandoes who incidentally are separated by a single point.

However, the biggest focus will be on the top three contenders; Wazito, Kisumu Allstars and Nairobi Stima who collectively are only separated by a single point.

A blip by any of them could prove disastrous and interestingly determine direction of the championship ultimately.

Deadline day fixtures can be tricky and challenging and observers believe there will be nerves involved.

Highflying Wazito on 78 points close the 2018/19 chapter with a home game against 13th placed St Joseph’s Youth at Camp Toyoyo in anticipation of winning the cup in the presence of their fans. The moneybags have been sensational this season having won 25 matches and scored 68 goals.

Nonetheless coach Fred Ambani is a cautious man warning against any laxity.

“The opponent might have little to fight for but it would be dangerous to underrate them. It is a game of 90 minutes so we must be alert and focused. Nevertheless we are well prepared,” said the ex-Kenya international.

Waiting on the wings in case Wazito falters, is Allstars who share the same goal difference of +33 with the leaders seeking to finish on a high as well as they travel to relegation-bound Thika United. However the lakeside team’s away record has been a source of concern and Francis Oduor’s charges will have to be wary.

Nairobi Stima are probably facing the trickiest of opponents away in the shape of 11th-placed Eldoret Youth. The hosts are known as giant slayers at their home turf. However, Coach George Owoko has deadly machinery in the shape of league current top scorer Dennis Oalo on call.

Meanwhile the struggling pair of Migori Youth and Green Commandoes will have to wait for the final whistle to find out who is off the championship. The two sides host Kangemi Allstars and Coast Stima respectively and are in Catch 22 situations.

The border boys seem to have a more lenient fixture at the Awendo Green Stadium fortress when they face the already relegated Kangemi.