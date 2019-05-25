Cruise in style without the extra fuel charge.

HELLEN NJERI

A car is the second-largest purchase most consumers make after a home. But the costs do not stop when you drive off the dealer’s lot. Owning a vehicle also accounts for the second-largest household expense.

If you want to know in advance what kind of outlay to expect before you purchase a new vehicle, run your options first to estimate the out-of-pocket costs such as fuel, taxes, maintenance, financing and annual insurance plus depreciation of a car for the first five years you own it.

This projection will allow you to compare vehicles beyond initial sticker prices. Once the car is in your parking lot, however, there are a variety of tips that will help save thousands of shillings over its lifetime. Here are some of the tips;

1. Control your speed

They say speed thrills but kills; but besides the dangers that come with glut speed, there is the high consumption of fuel. Mileage typically decreases once speed exceeds 80 kilometres per hour, so set your speed control. Every 8km/h driven above 80km/h is like paying an additional few cents per gallon of fuel.

Driving sensibly helps: speeding, rapid acceleration and hard braking are the quickest ways to waste fuel. Such aggressive driving can lower fuel mileage by 33 per cent at highway speeds and by five per cent around town or leisurely driving.

2. Stop idling

While at the parking or waiting, turn the engine off. Idling can use one to three litres of fuel per hour; restarting your vehicle, on the contrast, only takes about 10 seconds worth of fuel. Do not leave the engine to warm up during cold season: Most manufacturers recommend driving your car slowly 30 seconds after starting it.

3. Switch off your AC

Try setting the air conditioning for a higher temperature or, go without it. Running the air conditioning can increase a vehicle’s fuel consumption by more than 25 per cent. Drive with your AC off and windows rolled down at leisurely speed around the city.

However, while on high speed windows should be rolled up to reduce wind resistance, which creates drag: consequently causing the engine to work harder and, therefore, use more fuel. If this habit is repeated over it saves a great deal of fuel per year.

4. Keep your tyres inflated

Making sure you have got proper pressure can improve fuel mileage by 3.3 per cent. The maximum pressure level printed on the tyre’s can sometimes be misleading: you can find the correct tyre pressure level for your car printed on a sticker in the driver’s side doorjamb or glove box.

Also check the user manual or try buying a tyre gauge and checking your pressure about once a month, as tyres lose pressure as time goes by: depending on the condition of the roads around your area. Experts say savings can go up to about Sh10,000 a year, or even up to Sh80,000 for drivers with severely under-inflated tyres and depending on your car’s general consumption.

5. Look for the best offers

To find the lowest fuel price in your area, consider using the media promotions or apps to catch the best deals in town but remember not to drive out of your way to save. Instead look for the cheapest station along your commute route. If your car is being used by more than one person, use pay cards to accrue benefits from offers available while monitoring your cash flow.