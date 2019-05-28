Crown Paints tournament attracts 40 pros at Muthaiga

Close to 40 local professional golfers will tee off at the Muthaiga Golf Club on June 4 as the ‘Home of Golf’ hosts the first Crown Paints-sponsored invitational tournament.

The tournament, organised by Professional Golfers of Kenya (PGK) exclusively for pros is meant to aid in preparations for the 21 golfers set to take part in the Karen Masters golf tournament set for June 26-30 at Karen Country Club.

The Crown Paints tournament, sponsored to a tune of Sh1 million, will be the penultimate event that the pros will use to prepare for the Masters which is running as part of the Sunshine Tour for the second year. A week later, they will play in the final leg of the Road to Karen Masters’ at Royal Nairobi Golf Club on June 13-15.

“This tournament comes at a time when the pros need to take part in more competitions as part of their preparations so as to compete with the strong field expected at Karen for the Masters. We will be grateful to see a local win the tournament,” said PGK chairman Charan Thethy during yesterday’s launch.

The top 20 golfers and ties make the cut after the first two days with the winner expected to walk home with Sh150,000.

“We are running the event in the same format that the Masters will be played in. The event is exclusively for the pros but we are not restricting it to the locals. We have invited golfers from Uganda and Tanzania just to stretch the field and we are hoping they will be able to participate,” added Thethy.