Crescent Island: Naivasha’s best kept secret

Karen Karimi @PeopleDailyKe

The dusty, stunning plains of Naivasha make a tour of the Great Rift Valley priceless. Dozens of attractions dot this magnificent trough that runs from the Middle East to southern Africa and one of the best places to see them is to visit Naivasha.

A market town and a popular tourist destination, Naivasha has increasingly become a sensation in the tour and travel industry. The town is located just two hours away from Nairobi.

While several hotels and camps are to be found in almost every part of the town, tourist resorts are found by Lake Naivasha off Moi South Lake Road while others perch around the serene Lake Elementaita, 55km away.

The name Naivasha is derived from the Maasai name Nai’posha, meaning “rough water” because of the sudden storms which can arise without warning on the volatile, freshwater lake. Activities that keep visitors busy include water sports, boating, biking, hiking, birding, nature walk and game viewing.

One attraction that stood out to me is Crescent Island —perhaps Naivasha’s best kept secret. Here, wildlife thrive in relative peace and tranquillity, a heaven and haven for herbivores as there are no carnivores chasing after them. Human interference is also minimal on the private island sanctuary in Lake Naivasha.

With a higher population of animals than many national parks in the country, Crescent is an ideal spot to walk among the herbivores and abundant bird life.

The island is in the shape of a crescent accessed by boat or by road.

The area is unfenced and wildlife from the mainland freely go in and out of the sanctuary. Although still referred to as an island, the sanctuary was created in 1988, when the island became a peninsula.There is no accommodation or camping on the island, which is open from 8.30am to 6pm daily.

I parked my car at the Lake Naivasha Crescent camp where I also spent the night, a must-visit if you ask me and so pocket-friendly. For those looking to explore and experience the lake, it has a capacity of 20 luxury tents, constructed with canvas plus en suite bathrooms with hot and cold running water.

You can drive to Crescent Island, but we thought the boat ride would be more fun. It’s a short ride and you get to ride past hippos and pelicans. The first thing that grabbed my attention as the boat neared the shores were the hundreds of birds on the trees belting out various tunes as if to welcome us to paradise. “This park is also known as the bird sanctuary; it hosts a variety of bird species,” said John, our tour guide.

He said the island was turned into a wildlife sanctuary in the mid-1980s after the filming of the movie Out Of Africa, where some scenes were shot on the island. “These animals were brought here to enhance the scenery and were left to thrive after the shooting. There are no predators on the island, so you are free to walk in the wild,” he explained.

Rarely do you get a chance to walk alongside wild animals. Seldom can you also find a wildlife safari that lets you leave your boat or vehicle to listen to natural music from birds, watch the scenery or enjoy a picnic.

Our walk lasted about an hour. We saw wildebeest, waterbuck, giraffe, zebra, gazelle, buffalos, hippos, impala and a dik dik. It was amazing to walk almost right up to the animals! I had never walked among wild animals before.

Due to its affordable entrance rates, this park attracts children, groups, families and newly-weds. It has professional guides to take visitors to each section of the park. The lush green grass and numerous trees offer a cool shade for an afternoon snack as you relax and continue with your excursion.

Tour guides cost about Sh500 per group while Kenyan residents pay Sh1,000 and children Sh400 each but foreigners have to part with $30 (Sh3,100). Guests must be in their vehicles by 6pm latest ­—hippos and buffalos are not fun to meet on foot!

In addition to the animals, the scenery, including Mt Longonot beyond, is not only magnificent, but magical too. You will not forget such a trip easily.