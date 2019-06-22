Court blocks sub-division,sale of Weston Hotel land

THE High Court on Friday blocked the valuation, sub-division, sale and transfer of the controversial land on which Weston Hotel in Nairobi stands pending the outcome of the ownership dispute lodged by the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA).

Environment and Land Court judge Bernard Eboso imposed the sanctions on National Land Commission (NLC), Weston Hotel Ltd, Priority Ltd and Monene Investments Ltd following an urgent application by the State agency.

The judge stopped the implementation of the decision made by the NLC on January 25 allowing the owners of the hotel to pay compensation to the agency at the market value to enable it purchase alternative land. The disputed public land had been acquired by the defunct Directorate of Civil Aviation (DCA) in the early 1990s for the construction of its headquarters.

Justice Eboso directed lawyer Stephen Biko Ligunya to serve the three firms with court papers to facilitate the hearing of the matter on July 4.

EDS/MK/021/006/019