Cosmos Limited triumph to remain on course for Division One title

People Daily June 20, 2019
Cosmos Limited in action during a Division One match of the Left Foot League last weekend. Photo/COURTESY

Ernest Mbiri @PeopleSport11

Cosmos Limited remained on course to clinch the Division One title of The Left Foot Sports League after a 2-0 win over Consolidated Bank.  The winning goals were scored by Ryan Kariuki and Varees Aura in the 23rd and 62nd minutes.

The win also saw Cosmos end West Ham United’s run of 26 undefeated matches in the division, ensuring them the top slot at the end of the season.

In other Division One matches, West Ham United won 1-0 against Nyayo FC, StratFC lost 2-1 to Saad Advocates, ICJ Kenya beat GreenZone Property 1-0, Rapid Rebels drew 1-1 with Madaraka United while Dayliff cliched a 2-0 victory against Amiran Kenya.

Big winners

Astral Aviation Limited were big winners in Division Two after registering a 4-0 result against Hurlingham FC, Kingsway Tyres lost 2-0 to Advert Eyez, All Saints Cathedral also suffered a 2-0 defeat to Disciples FC while Safaricom Limited won 1-0 against Nyayo Kingdom Champions.

In Division Three, Africa Logistics pulled a major comeback when they  came from behind to equalise, forcing a 2-2 draw against Tropical Heat while team M Kopa Solar won 2-0 against Red Catalans.

Nation Media Group suffered defeat in Division Four after losing 3-1 to Seacom FC, Senti Milan drew 2-2 with SportPesa Limited, South C Academy won 1-0 against Harleys Limited, Eco Bank lost 1-0 to Manarat, Creative Innovations lost 2-1 to Letshego Limited and Zamara Kenya drew 0-0 with Total Kenya.

