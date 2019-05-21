Cop urges unity to end crime

Kiambu County Commander Ali Nunow has urged area police officers to work together with community policing officials. He said the initiative has led to decline of criminal activities in the county.

His remarks come even as community policing officials in the county urged Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i to set aside funds for exchange programmes.

Speaking at Lari Police Station yesterday, National community policing chairman Peter Kiugu said the funds would be used to facilitate public sensitisation forums across the country. In the forums, police and members of the public will learn ways of sharing information on crime.