Construction of Dongo-Kundu bypass hits wall over land tussle

The construction of the second phase of the Dongo Kundu by-pass may be delayed further due to a land compensation tussles pitting the National Land Commission (NLC) and residents of Pungu village in Kwale county.

The residents have demanded that the land be valued afresh, saying payout should be done with the current market value.

They have vowed not to allow tractors to plough their land for the project until their demands are met. Chairman of Land Owners Committee, Mohamed Hamisi, said land valuation was done six years ago and, therefore, is way below the current market value.

“This valuation was done six years ago when the land value was low, now its several years after the valuation, we want to be compensated according to the current market value. Most of us were left out in the first compensation process,” said Hamisi.

Road construction

Hamisi said 70 per cent of the residents, whose land is earmarked for the construction of the road, are yet to receive their payout.

He accused NLC of frustrating the project by failing to keep its promise of paying them their dues. A Japanese consortium, Fujita Corporation-Mitsubishi, which is constructing the 8.96-kilometre dual carriageway, has moved into the area but has been stopped from demolishing structures.

The project, expected to cost Sh25 billion, will involve construction of an interchange at the Likoni-Lunga Lunga highway and installation of two bridges: one at Mwache, spanning 680 metres, and a second one at Mteza straddling more than two kilometres.

Mohamed Omar, a resident, said yesterday that numerous efforts have been made to kick him out of his land. He has vowed to stay put until he gets the payout for his one acre.