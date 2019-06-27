Confusion as Telkom drops call on successful hockey team

Amos Abuga @PeopleSport11

Confusion lingers on the future of record Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) women champions Telkom after their sponsors stopped funding the club on Wednesday. The move could have far-reaching consequences on the club in the sport.

Telkom CEO Mugo Kibati says the company is in the process of reviewing its brand asset strategy with the long-term goal of aligning themselves with their business development agenda.

“This is one of the toughest decisions the company has had to make. But I think ultimately it is good for business,” Kibati told People Sport. His remarks follow a statement from the company that read: ‘This review has impacted our long-standing sponsorship with the Telkom Ladies Hockey Team, and significantly, the renewal of the sponsorship for the 2019 season and beyond.

“During this phase, Telkom will be supportive in some capacities as it concludes a rejuvenation of its corporate social investment and sponsorship strategy.”

Barren draw

Telkom, who are unbeaten in many years, has this season alone been forced to two draws, 2-2 and a barren draw against Amira Sailors, though they top the league with 11 points, the club has been far from convincing. Sources within the club indicate that the withdrawal of sponsorship was long overdue. Former Jos Openda stepped down at the end of last season something can be traced to the latest development.

“There were signs written all over. As a player who has played for the club for over 10 years, we could read the mood from as late as last year,” said a senior player who sought anonymity.

“Nobody knows whether the club will fold or what happens next,” said another player.

Perhaps the impending reality is one of the reasons the clubs that contribute the largest share of players to the national team has not been convincing this season with the majority of players worried about their future. One of the coaches says the club officials are engaged in meeting to try and see what can be achieved in the short term while concluding the 2019 season the immediate priority.