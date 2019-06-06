Confident…Subaru impreza

Judging by what Subaru factories churn out, I imagine every designer is locked in a room tasked with designing one specific part, sworn to secrecy even from their own colleagues.

Then, when everyone is done, they put all the bits and pieces together and voila, the next Subaru. This, as you would imagine, results in a definite hit or miss with every single model, visually speaking. It is either breathtakingly good or visually confused, no middle ground.

The Tribeca, for one, was an abomination to behold, but in equal measure, the original Forrester was a masterpiece with no known aesthetic rival to its rugged boxy silhouette; a visual tour de force. But the next time it went under the designer’s pen, the result was something as humdrum and inconspicuous as whichever nondescript crossover happens to be in the next lane.

The common casualty to this approach has historically been the Impreza saloon, with every single model of the Legacy always managing to be a looker.

But the subject today is the hatchback. The first gen has the proportions and visual vim of a running shoe. Projecting ability and sportiness from every angle. You can see what Subaru means when they say confidence in motion. Not so much with the 2012 model.

Inner and outer beauty

Though unoffensive individually, the grille, headlights and bumper simply lack collective harmony.

The whole caboodle then mismatches with the rear, which is proportionally perfect. My favourite bits are the blocky rear lights, which in traditional red resemble a pair of gems jutting out of a rock.

From the back, it looks enticing and quirky. But the front looks like the face of a man who did not understand a joke.

The 2012 model sits on a longer wheelbase than its predecessor, which in the rear results in generous head and legroom. The whole cabin feels spacious enough to comfortably ferry five full-grown adults over vast distances.

The materials are not as posh as they could be, but are hard wearing and will outlive your children. The knobs and switchgear employ the same simple and sturdy approach.

The ex-UK model I was driving came generously appointed with a rear parking camera, automatic wipers, dual-zone climate control, cruise control, Bluetooth, seven airbags and heated front seats to keep your bum warm in this miserable weather. While the quality of the cabin is indisputable, so too is the conspicuously absent finesse that you would get in a Golf.

The drive?

The engine sends a maximum of 114 horsepower to all four corners, which as in all Subarus, results in a confident feel no matter the conditions. It handled corners, slippery mud and wet tarmac with equal unflustered poise. The chassis feels settled on account of the longer wheelbase and the 15-inch wheels do a splendid job of dampening Nairobi’s patched tarmac. On the highway, it’s a comfortable cruiser once it gets up to speed.

But getting up to speed will be a problem as the 1,600cc four-pot non-turbo takes all of 12 seconds to get to 100kph. 144 horsepower should be sufficient to move 1350kgs briskly but it doesn’t do it in a manner reminiscent of the rally stages for which the marque is famed. This can be cured by a turbo-charged version with a manual because the gearbox, a CVT unit dubbed Lineartronic, is its Achilles Heel.

The engine speed tends to rise faster than actual road speed and therefore overtaking is achieved by aggressively flooring it. This counters the point of the CVT, to improve efficiency and emissions. And makes you look like a cheers-baba checked shorts and sandal enthusiast.

Verdict?

The natural rival to the Impreza hatch is the Golf. The 2012 Golf front and rear is equally pretty, internally more polished, and feels more premium and well rounded in every single way.

Either will set you back about Sh1.2 million, depending on your haggling skills. A compelling case for the Golf then, but the Impreza on the other hand, impresses with AWD, which is rare on a hatchback and the brand enjoys an unassailable reputation for reliability, essential in the real world where you will have to visit the relatives out of town.

The Subaru Impreza hatchback is a good car, but only just when compared to its German rival. If you are partial to it, get the full-fat turbocharged STi instead. Trust me, you will be much happier.