Collymore touched lives indirectly, say M-Pesa agents

Reuben Mwambingu @reubenmwambingu

For 20-year-old Rose Mutethya, a resident of Mishomoroni, M-Pesa business has been a life changer. After her secondary school education in 2017, her hopes of pursuing a nursing course dwindled as her parents were unable to raise the required fees to take her to college forcing her to stay at home.

“After completing my high school I spent months looking for a job but all in vain until two months ago when I got this job. This is clear testament that M-Pesa has created job opportunities for youths,” says Mutethya (pictured).

However, two months ago her hopes were re-ignited after she was employed at an M-Pesa shop in Ratna Square in Nyali as an agent.

“Now I don’t rely on my parents for small things such fare, lunch and the like. In fact, I am saving with the hope that by next year I will be able to go to college,” she says.

She is among tens of M-Pesa agents whose shops dot the busy stretch between Kwa Karama to Ratna Square who share their M-Pesa successes.

Another agent Robert Mulaki 31, a few metres astride shares similar sentiments saying as an agent he has been able to supplement his daily income.

He also says he has witnessed M-Pesa transform lives especially in terms of convenience as some clients who go to his shop conduct varied transactions including loan repayments for school fees.

“Personally, there was a time I was very sick but since I had money in my M-Pesa I went to hospital and used Lipa na M-Pesa to clear my bill. It saved me the hassle of going to queue in banks,” recalls Mulaki.

The agents describe the late Safaricom chief executive Bob Collymore as a man who helped transform lives of many youths directly and indirectly, and terms his passing on as a big blow to the country.