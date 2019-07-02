NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

Collymore touched lives indirectly, say M-Pesa agents

Reuben Mwambingu July 3, 2019
2,498 1 minute read
Rose Mutethya, M-Pesa agent.

Reuben Mwambingu @reubenmwambingu

For 20-year-old Rose Mutethya, a resident of Mishomoroni, M-Pesa business has been a life changer.  After her secondary school education in 2017, her hopes of pursuing a nursing course dwindled as her parents were unable to raise the required fees to take her to college forcing her to stay at home.

“After completing my high school I spent months looking for a job but all in vain until two months ago when I got this job. This is clear testament that M-Pesa has created job opportunities for youths,” says Mutethya (pictured).

However, two months ago her hopes were re-ignited after she was employed at an M-Pesa shop in Ratna Square in Nyali as an agent.

“Now I don’t rely on my parents for small things such fare, lunch and the like. In fact, I am saving with the hope that by next year I will be able to go to college,” she says.

She is among tens of M-Pesa agents whose shops dot the busy stretch between Kwa Karama to Ratna Square who share their M-Pesa successes.

Another agent Robert Mulaki 31, a few metres astride shares similar sentiments saying as an agent he has been able to supplement his daily income.

He also says he has witnessed M-Pesa transform lives especially in terms of convenience as some clients who go to his shop conduct varied transactions including loan repayments for school fees.

“Personally, there was a time I was very sick but since I had money in my M-Pesa I went to hospital and used Lipa na M-Pesa to clear my bill. It saved me the hassle of going to queue in banks,” recalls Mulaki.

The agents describe the late Safaricom chief executive Bob Collymore as a man who helped transform lives of many youths directly and indirectly, and terms his passing on as a big blow to the country.

Show More

Related Articles

July 3, 2019
2,504

Death row convicts get second chance

July 3, 2019
2,506

Devolution disrupting rural lives, says NGO

July 3, 2019
2,533

Stale goods destroyed at depot

July 3, 2019
2,483

Navy Officer Cheruyiot drowns Oloitiptip’s ambitions at KDF trials