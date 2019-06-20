Coast hotels tap wellness tourism as low season bites

Hotels and resorts at the Coast are relying heavily on wellness tourism, a concept that has lately shown a growth trajectory in the local tourism industry. Hotels have also embraced exhibitions, corporate events and conference tourism to boost revenues as the low season bites.

Sun Africa Beach Hotel and Resort engineer Kennedy Obumba says the surge in guests yearning for fitness services was promising especially at the time when the low season is beckoning. The hotel has been open to outside clients seeking for massage and spa services.

“We have invested on a Sh3 million facility fitted with state-of-the art strtuctures. We want to give our customers the best experience out of the normal hospitality, sun and sand experience,” he says.

Obumba says a growing need for stress-relief is fuelling demand for local tourism and hospitality services. Another factor driving the local and global wellness market is the rise in disposable incomes.

Kenya Association of Hotelkeepers and Caterers (KAHC) Coast branch executive officer Sam Ikwaye wants investors in the tourism industry to come up with products that can attract domestic tourists throughout the year.

The 2016 Virtuoso Luxe Report identified the most sought-after wellness aspects as massages and other treatments, healthy cuisine, fitness classes, environmental beauty and sports activities.

“The influence of wellness has become a new reality due to long or extraordinary working hours and the upward trend of unusual work schedules such as in the evenings, at night or weekends. Add the spread of a more globalised economy and you have the perfect recipe for a considerably strained workforce and their families,” says Hasnain Noorani, MD for PrideInn Group of Hotels.

According to 2018 Global Wellness Tourism Economy report, international wellness tourists on average spen$1,528 (Sh155,000) per trip, 53 per cent more than thee typical international tourist. Domestic wellness tourists spend $609 (Sh62,000) per trip, 178 per cent more than average domestic tourist.

Coast hotels are targeting domestic tourists, foreigners, conference visitors who need to relax their body and soul after a long flight and busy day in meetings.