Co-op Bank dips finger in vehicle leasing business

Lewis Njoka @PeopleDailyKe

Co-operative Bank is diversifying its income streams by entering into parnerships with leading local and international transport sector players in deals that will see the bank become one of the top financiers in the sector.

So far, the bank has partnered with Super Group of South Africa, World Navi Ltd of Japan and the Nairobi based Isuzu East Africa in arrangements that will make it easier for the bank’s customers to acquire vehicles in a cost effective manner.

In a statement, Co-op Bank and Super Group said they would deepen their already existing partnership in the local leasing business. The business operates in the country as Co-op Bank Fleet Africa Leasing Ltd, a joint venture of the two firms.

Solution to cusomers

Co-op Bank Fleet is seeking to become a market leader in the leasing business supporting growth and competency development in supply chain, fleet management, dealerships, and offering innovative leasing solutions to customers.

Super Group brings expertise in customer screening, product structuring and risk management. Co-op Bank, on the other hand, will offer its client base comprising SMEs and the public sector, a base highly likely to purchase leasing services.

Already, Co-op Bank Fleet has concluded a leasing deal of more than Sh890 million, part of a larger Sh2.2 billion deal entailing the financing and delivery of 125 vehicles to the Ministry of Interior. Co-op Bank financed the deal, Co-op Bank Fleet oversaw the leasing, while Isuzu East Africa supplied the vehicles.

“This partnership between Co-op Bank and Super Group continues to deliver mutual benefits as it taps the synergies created by the joint venture,” said Co-operative Bank Group managing director and chief executive Gideon Muriuki.

Income streams

“Co-op Bank Fleet enables the bank to support customers to acquire assets, technologies and equipment they require and at the same time enables the bank diversify its income streams,” added Muriuki.

The bank also entered into a partnership with World Navi Co Ltd, a leading Japanese exporter of used units to Africa and Europe, in a financing scheme that will enable Kenyans import second-hand cars safely and in a reliable manner. Signed last April the pact seeks to help locals import quality second-hand vehicles at affordable prices securely from source markets in Japan, UK and Thailand as well as secure up to 80 per cent financing for the purchase.