Club legends say Ingwe players did not deserve Afcon slots after poor season

AFC Leopards legends have supported Harambee Stars head coach Sebastien Migne’s decision to include only one player from the club in the Africa Cup of Nations-bound squad. While admitting it is embarrassing to have only one player from the club in the national team, the legends say that was what the club deserves after enduring a lacklustre season.

Ingwe, who finished 11th in the 2018/19 SportPesa Premier League season after hovering around the relegation zone early in the campaign, had only star midfielder Wyvonne Isuza and winger Paul Were in the 30-man provisional squad named by Migne last month.

However, Isuza was among the players who missed out when Migne whittled his team down to 27 who went for a three-week camp in France, leaving only Were and the club legends say the coach cannot be forced to include individuals who do not merit.

“In all honesty, not anybody in their right frame of mind will question the coach for leaving the players out the national team.

Over the years, even during our time, call ups were duly deserved and I don’t think anybody really deserved to make it to the team,” said Dr Joseph ‘JJ’ Masiga.

On his part, Maurice Khayota said: “The team has to go back to basics and start working towards having consistency. It is wrong to recruit over 15 players at the start of each season while expecting magic.”

Tusker FC coach Robert Matano, another club and legend, justified the Frenchman’s decision, saying the coach doesn’t select players but rather the players justify their selection.

The over 20 legends were speaking at Nairobi’s Railways Club yesterday during a press conference called to endorse one of their own Dr Dan Shikanda for the position of chairmanship in the club elections slated for June 23.

“Shikanda knows what it means to be an AFC player. He knows what it takes to play and win for the fans. He has gone through a lot of challenges as a player and I am sure he doesn’t want that to happen to the current and future teams,” added Masiga.

Shikanda is likely to face former striker Boniface Ambani, lawyer Benson Musundi, Vincent Shimoli, former Leopards CEO Richard Ekhalie and Ronald Namai in the elections.