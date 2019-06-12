Clerics seek new borders taskforce

Mercy Mwai @wangumarci

Religious leaders want an ad hoc committee formed to handle the boundaries delimitation exercise scheduled for next year.

According to the clerics, the committee should be independent of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The religious leaders, under the auspices of Inter-Religious Council of Kenya (IRCK)— that brings together eight mainstream religious groups, said IEBC officials found to have bungled the 2017 elections should be held liable and prosecuted.

Appearing before the National Assembly’s Constitutional Implementation Oversight Committee (CIOC), the clerics said punishing the offenders would ensure events witnessed after every election year do not recur.

Plan better

Further, they want the country’s General Election staggered, the number of IEBC commissioners reduced from the current seven to five and the appointment of the commissioners to be staggered.

IRCK chairman Fr Joseph Mutie said staggering of the election would give the commission more time to plan better and avoid making election mistakes.

CIOC chairperson Jeremiah Kioni expressed concerns over staggering of elections, saying the situation in Kenya and the mistrust that exists cannot allow for that.