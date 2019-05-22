City trader Jared, 15 co-accused held for five days

Flamboyant businessman Jared Otieno (pictured) and 15 co-accused who were yesterday charged with fraudulently receiving Sh300 million in fake gold transactions, will remain in custody pending bail ruling on May 27.

This is after Milimani chief magistrate Francis Andayi ordered a pre-bail report for each of the 16 accused after the court was informed that the suspects are of different social standards and some are foreigners.

Social standard

“The accused are jointly charged with various offences and are of different social standards. Some come from outside the country. In order for the court to make an informed decision on each of the accused on the appropriate bond terms, I will call for a pre-bail report for each of accused,” ruled the magistrate.

This means Otieno and his co-accused will spend five days at Industrial Area Remand Prison while the women will be remanded at Lang’ata Women Prison.

Otieno alone pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to defraud, and obtaining money by false pretences while his accused faced charges of preparing to commit a felony and counterfeiting trade mark.

He was charged alongside his right hand man Philip Aroko, three foreigners from Chad and Congo namely Abouma Tamoua,Salim Ali Abubakar, and Albert Lokunda.

Others are Robert Ouko alias Maxwel Oyuga Oduor, Ricky Ochieng alias Tom Okoth, Peter Omondi, Jalang’o Okoth, Annangton Modishia, William Otieno, Cochi Otieno, Michael Ochieng, Cythia Githinji, Joyce Akinyi and Faith Nyamai.