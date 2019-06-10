City Hall rolls out new revenue collection system

Alvin Mwangi and David Owiyo @PeopleDailyKe

Nairobi county government will this morning roll out a new internal system of revenue collection. This is after its contract with automated digital revenue collecting firm JamboPay, expired in April.

Yesterday, c assured residents of smooth operations saying the county is well prepared to roll out the system.

“We have a stable team that is on standby to ensure the new system runs smoothly. Already, we have trained 515 parking attendants to ensure smooth operations and deal with unforeseeable hitches,” he said.

In the new system, residents will be required to dial a new code *235# to select the service they want to access.

Kerich said unlike the old system where one was required to have money in the e-wallet to make payments, the new one supports M-Pesa transactions.

“We want to assure residents that no vehicle will be clamped. Our team is on standby incase of discrepancies especially for those who have subscribed to seasonal parking,” he said.

With the new system, City Hall now expects to achieve its annual revenue target. JamboPay has been collecting revenue for the county since 2004.

On Saturday, Governor Mike Sonko twitted to dispel rumours that his administration has reverted to manual revenue collection: “Those spreading rumours that we are migrating from digital to analogue because we are not extending JamboPay contract, they are dreaming”.