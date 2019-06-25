Cherono, Cheruiyot set for titanic showdown in Berlin

A record-breaking duel is envisaged in the Berlin Marathon when Germany’s biggest road race guns off on September 29 after three-time winner and course record holder Gladys Cherono and fast-rising Vivian Cheruiyot both confirmed their participation.

Cherono and Cheruiyot are among an elite group of world-class women runners who have improved their personal bests to under 2:19 in the past year while winning high quality races in the Abbott World Marathon Majors (AWMM) series.

In Berlin, both will have to wary of a dangerous Mare Dibaba who has twice run under 2:20 over 42km. The Ethiopian is the reigning Olympic bronze medallist and her presence is another catalyst to fast times desired by race organisers.

Record in sight

“My goal now is to win for the fourth time in Berlin,” said Cherono soon after she had completed her hat-trick last year.

In the past 12 years, the men’s race at the Berlin Marathon has produced a string of world class times with six world records into the bargain and the presence of Cherono and Cheruiyot could see them headline a show-stealing performance from the elite women in general.

Cherono therefore will have to run another personal best to win title number four. Cheruiyot meanwhile, will be making her debut in Berlin.

The 35-year-old Olympic 5,000m champion won last year’s London Marathon, improving her best to 2:18:31 and finished runner-up in the English capital this year, beating Cherono on both occasions.