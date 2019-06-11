Chepkoech leads elite athletes to Oslo Diamond League

Ericsson Kiprono @PeopleSports11

World 3,000m steeplechase record holder Beatrice Chepkoech will lead elite runners to the fifth leg of the IAAF Diamond League in Oslo, Norway on Thursday.

Chepkoech started off the track season brightly when she set a world lead time of 9:04.53 at the Shanghai Diamond League leg in China.

It is far off the world lead time of 8:44.32, which she set in 2017 that took more than eight seconds off the world record and established Chepkoech as the world’s number one ranked athlete in the event.

Chepkoech, who is rated tops in steeplechase, hopes to repeat last year’s dramatic victory when she takes on 2015 world champion Hyvin Kiyeng, ranked second, world U20 champion Celliphine Chespol, world ranked fifth, and 2016 African champion Norah Jeruto, world ranked fourth.

E. African domination

In the field is also the reigning world champion, American Emma Coburn, who broke the East African domination of the event in London where her finishing speed was irresistible even to the seasoned Kenyan competitors.

Hyvin Kiyeng is most enduring athlete having won medals at Olympic Games (silver) and world championships (gold and silver) and has a personal best of 9:00.01, an agonising 1/100th of a second away from being a sub nine-minute performer.

Bahrain’s Asian champion Winfred Yavi who has a personal best of 9:10.74, ranked seventh globally, and Ugandan teenager Peruth Chemutai (9:07.94), world number eight will also be among those to watch as they seek to break up the Kenyan train.

The men’s 3,000m promises to be equally enthralling with a line-up containing Ethiopia’s world Indoor and Outdoor champions, Yomif Kejelcha and Muktar Edris, who stands at position two and six respectively, going head to head alongside USA’s world and Olympic medallist Paul Chelimo, world ranked fifth.