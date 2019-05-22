Chelsea now willing to allow Belgian star Hazard to join Real Madrid

London, Tuesday

Chelsea are prepared to sell Eden Hazard (pictured) to Real Madrid this summer despite the threat of a transfer ban, because to let him leave for free next year would have repercussions for their Financial Fair Play figures.

Hazard has made it clear he wants to end his seven-year stay at Stamford Bridge after next week’s Europa League final against Arsenal and join Real.

Chelsea are holding out for Sh 11.2 billion (£87million) for the 28-year-old forward, who cost Sh 4 billion (£32m) from Lille and has one year left on his contract. He is one of the best footballers in the world, but will go to Spain with the blessing of everyone at the club if Real meet the asking price because he has been such a popular figure.

Fifa transfer ban

Chelsea spent months trying to talk Hazard into extending his deal and were prepared to make him one of the highest-paid players anywhere.

There is no desire to hold him to the final year of his contract, even though the club are fighting a FIFA transfer ban, mostly out of respect for Hazard, but also because the business model at Chelsea relies on selling players. To allow such a valuable asset to walk out on a free next year would hit accounts which are carefully managed to keep within UEFA’s FFP regulations.

In the last 12 months, Chelsea have bought Jorginho for Sh 7.2 billion (£56m), Kepa Arrizabalaga for Sh 9.5b (£74m) and Christian Pulisic for Sh7.3b (£57m). They have also paid a loan fee for Gonzalo Higuain, who will return to Juventus at the end of the season. They are keen to complete the signing of Mateo Kovacic who has spent this season on loan from Real and are confident a deal would not contravene a transfer ban. – DAILYMAIL