Chebet in Rome race

Africa’s 1,500m women champion Winny Chebet will highlight the women’s race during tonight’s fourth leg of the IAAF Rome Diamond League.

Chebet, remains Kenya’s best bet in the race at a time Olympic champion Faith Chepng’etich is yet to regain fitness after resuming training following a maternity break.

She shifted to 1,500m speciality from 800m with the help of fast-rising middle distance coach Bernard Ouma of Rongai Athletics Club.

“Rome will provide a good test on the progress I have made so far. I can confidently say I am prepared for the race. I am also happy that I have no injury concerns,” she said.

During Shanghai Diamond League leg, Chebet finished seventh after clocking 4:02.94 while Morocco’s Rabae Arafi registered her first IAAF Diamond League victory in 4:40.15 to hold off Ethiopian Gudaf Tsegay by 0.10 with

Uganda’s Winnie Nanyondo coming third in 4:01.39, a national record.

Chebet who has a personal best of 3:59.16 will spearheads the Kenyan challenge, alongside Tuei Emily Cherotich (4:12.47)

Another world athletics star that will highlight the Rome Olympic Stadium tonight for the Golden Gala Pietro Mennea is Genzebe Dibaba.

During tonight’s races, world record holder Dibaba, who won the silver medal in Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games and the world title in Beijing 2015 will be in action, adding to the star dust that the Rome event has been known for over the years.

Stiff competition

A few weeks before the world title the Ethiopian star clocked 3:50:07 in Monte-Carlo smashing the world record, which withstood all assaults for 20 years.

The Kenyan duo will have to contend with Ethiopians runners Gudaf Tsegay (3:57.64), Habitam Alemu (4:20.36) Axumawit Embaye (4:02.35), Samwel Alemaz (4:01.78) Seyaum Dawit (3:58.09) and Morocco’s Arafi Rabane (3:59.15)

World 3,000m steeplechase record holder Benjamin Kigen heads a strong Kenyan field in the water jump and barrier event when he lines up alongside Nicholas Bett, Abraham Kibiwott, Lawrence Kipsang Barnabas Kipyego, Wilberforce Kones Chemiat and Bernard Nganga.

