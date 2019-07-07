Baldev Charger navigated by Ravi Soni in a Mitsubishi Lancer Evo 10 won his third career Safari Rally in the 67th edition, run as World Rally Championship (WRC) candidate event and the fourth leg of the Africa Rally Championship (ARC).

Charger, who won the Safari without winning a single round in the finals day, had headed to the last day in third place after, finishing in second place at the 27.14km Sleeping Warrior stage, clocking 14:53.2 which was 2.4 seconds off stage winner Manvir Baryan.

Starting the final round at the 6.31km Malewa stretch, he clocked 5:20.7 following it up with a 09:11.9 after averaging 74.5km/hr at the 11.42km Lolda stage to move second place. He averaged 94.6km/hr at the 38.53km Kedong stage to maintain second.

Charger maintained the same runs in the three stages that were repeated as he averaged 72.9km/hr for 05:11.7 in the second round at Malewa, 08:39.7 at an average speed of 79.1km/hr at Lolda and 92.6km/hr to complete the second run at Kedong in 24:58.6.

Manvir had a 33seconds advantage over Chager going into the last section at Kedong but due to thick dust, he had to contend with serious overheating problems when his radiator got clogged with the volcanic ash soil.

The two-time ARC champion averaged 61.8km/h to spend 37:25.2 minutes and return home 11th on a stage he had completed in 24:12.7 at an average speed of 95.5km/hr in the first round.

“This is the most intense and challenging Safari I have ever done to be honest. Every stage was a matter of seconds with the top four until Onkar Rai went out. There was no room for mistakes; it was about full focus and 100 percent attack mode.

Baryan was leading up till last stage but his car sucked some dust on Kedong. When we saw him stuck three quarters way through the last stage with his bonnet open, we just knew we were ahead as we had already picked up three minutes on him,” said Charger.

Reigning Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) champion Carl ‘Flash’ Tundo won four of the six stages of the final day to finish second in a time of 02:45:23.6.

Baryan settled for third while Ian Duncan navigated by Antony Nielson in a Mitsubishi Lancer Evo 10 was fourth. Meanwhile, the couple of Leroy and Urshlla Gomes in a Ford Fiesta completed the top five finishers.

“The last stage shouldn’t have been run because it was dug up so deep and wasn’t fit for rally cars. We didn’t get stuck but our radiator got clogged with dust,” said a disappointed Baryan.e done that. He called it off when he thought I couldn’t fight. It’s a shame. But I don’t want anyone to drown in their sorrows. It’s the long game, not the short game.”

The shock result effectively torpedoed the much-anticipated summit meeting between Joshua and Deontay Wilder, who’s held the WBC’s version of the heavyweight championship since 2015.

He played football as a child until discovering basketball as a teen and finding an idol in Nigerian NBA star Hakeem Olajuwon.

Ujiri went into scouting after his playing days and was hired by the Raptors as a global scouting director before becoming assistant general manager in 2008.

Two years later he went to Denver as director of basketball operations and in 2013 became the first non-American to be named NBA Executive of the Year. In 2013, Ujiri returned to the Raptors as general manager and became team president three years later.